PDP lawyers write Gbajabiamila, want Dogara’s seat declared vacant

Lawyers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has urged the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila to declare the seat of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara vacant or face legal action.

In a statement made available to Vanguard on Monday, the PDP lawyers, Jay-Adl Attorneys (Legal practitioners & Consultants) threatened that failure or neglect to heed their demand, they shall proceed to commence legal action against the Speaker Gbajabiamila in a competent Court of law.

They demanded the invocation of the provisions of section 68(1)(g) (2) of the 1999 CONSTITUTION FRN (AS amended) in respect of the seat of the member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal constituency in Bauchi state.

“We write with esteemed compliments as the legal representatives of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) herein referred to as ‘our client to, upon its instructions and authority, forward the subject of this correspondence for your attention and necessary action.

“In the light of this, our client has briefed us that it has been formally notified by Honourable Yakubu Dogara, the member representing Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State and the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, regarding his defection from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC). A copy of Honourable Dogara’s notification dated 24th July 2020 is hereby annexed and marked as appendix ‘A’.

“It is against the background of the foregoing that we demand your invocation of the provisions of Section 68(1)(g) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) by declaring his seat vacant consequent upon his said defection within (7) working days of the receipt this notice.

“This comes with the further notice that upon your refusal, failure or neglect to heed this demand, we shall proceed to commence legal action against you in a competent Court of law thereby bringing to the fore the import of the famous legal maxim that says: “product agit qui praecepto legis obtemperial” i.e “he sho acts prudently who obeys the command of laws” in the context of your pledge to uphold justice, the rule of law and the deepening of democratic processes as captured in your inaugural address as the Speaker of the 9th Assembly in the House of Representatives.

“We convey, once again, our regards of the highest considerations even as we patiently await your response during the period of the notice before moving on concerning the subject matter, please,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, a youth group from Dogara’s constituency, known as ‘Tafawa Balewa, Dass, and Bogoro Youth Development Foundation’ (TDBYDF) has declared support for the former Speaker over his defection from PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, stressing that Dogara is their political party and the icon of contemporary politics.

The Chairman of the group Engr. Emmanuel Isheni who spoke on behalf of the group in Bauchi said the former Speaker, according to him, is known for strong his political brinkmanship, peace, and leadership distinction has the unalloyed support of his people.

Reacting to the recent happenings following the defection of Yakubu Dogara, the group stressed that “We want to make it clear that we stand with Dogara as our party, anywhere he goes, we go”.

“We want to tell the good people of Tafawa Balewa, Dass and Bogoro federal constituency, Bauchi state, and Nigeria at large, that we know some bad politicians do not want our peace and progress as a people. We assure you that those mischief politicians are politically dead, but don’t want to go down alone, that is why they want to malign our great leader, Dogara” the group said.

They maintained that Dogara will continue to enjoy support from people of his constituency, because, according to them, they have witnessed many developmental projects which include road construction, youth and women empowerment programmes, rural electrification, construction of bridges among others.

