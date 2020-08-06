PDP members to ICPC: Investigate Godwin Obaseki

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of Concerned Edo PDP Stakeholders have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) over alleged diversion of state funds by Governor Godwin Obaseki. The petition, titled: ” Petition against the unfairly advantageous awarding of Edo State Contracts to Afrinvest Limited by Mr. Godwin Obaseki”, alleged that Obaseki abused his office to award inflated contracts to his company, Afrinvest Limited, in glaring disregard for the constitutional provision that guides the award of contract.

