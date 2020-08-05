PDP members to ICPC: investigate Obaseki

By Emmanuel Oladesu

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the aegis of Concerned Edo PDP Stakeholders, have petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over alleged diversion of funds by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

They alleged that the governor should be investigated over the alleged award of contracts to his firm, AfriInvest Ltd.

But, Obaseki’s media adviser, Crusoe Osagie, said the petition was frivolous, adding that the All Progressives Congress (APC) embarked on the propaganda to tarnish the governor’s image.

He said the plot to divert his boss’ attention will fail.

A copy of the petition signed by Andrew Egboigbe, a PDP member in Ward 3, Orhionmwon Local Government, was submitted to the ICPC on Monday.

The petition titled: ‘Petition against the unfairly advantageous awarding of Edo State Contracts to Afrinvest Ltd by Mr. Godwin Obaseki’, alleged that Obaseki abused his office to award inflated contracts to his company, AfriInvest Ltd, in flagrant disregard for the constitutional provision that guides the award of contract.

The petition alleged that Obaseki, being the founder of Afrinvest, used his position to award contracts to his company in flagrant disregard for the constitutional provision that guides award of contract.

It alleged: “We, as concerned Edo indigenes, who have no other place to call our home except Edo State, file this honest petition against Mr. Obaseki, the governor of the state and his firm, Afrinvest Ltd.

“This followed revelations from sources of unfair advantage the governor bestowed on the firm, using accumulated state funds meant for developmental works and projects.”

The petitioners alleged that although Obaseki stepped down as the chairman of AfriInvest’s Board of Directors in 2016 on assumption of office, he installed Mr. Ike Chioke, who served as his stooge at the firm.”

Like this: Like Loading...