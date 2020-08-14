From Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) in Ire-Ekiti, Oye Local Government of Ekiti State, has debunked news the crisis rocking the town was sponsored by it.

The party wondered how the festival crisis could be dressed in a political garment, saying ‘PDP has no hand in it. It was absolutely a festival issue and not a political matter’.

A statement yesterday by chairmen of wards I and II Tajudeen Jimoh and Ayelegun Rufus said at no time did anyone, on behalf of the party, demanded money from the Onire of Ire-Ekiti, Oba Victor Bobade, or accused him of collecting money from the government to stop the festival.

The statement reads: “…the crisis rocking Ire community is not politically-motivated. PDP has no hand in it…PDP members in Ire have never demanded money from the king or accused him of collecting money from the government to stop Ogun festival…

“Party members are peaceful and will not be involved in acts that will jeopardise peace in the community. We appeal passionately to the people to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

“We sympathise with Kabiyesi and those who lost their loved ones in the crisis; we also pray that God will give them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The post ‘PDP not involved in Ogun festival crisis’ appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...