PDP not ready for Edo, Ondo polls – APC

By Jide Orintunsin – Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready for the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship polls, which is why it has resorted to making wild allegations, the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged on Thursday.

It said the PDP was accusing it of its stock-in-trade, which is interference in electoral operations.

APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, in a statement in Abuja told PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus “the APC has not copied such undemocratic and ignoble practice.”

Nabeba said the opposition was only accusing the APC of what it was noted for doing in the past elections.

The ruling party argued it has no control over election management, maintaining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only statutory body saddled to conduct election.

“Hence, the APC being a political party, is not an electoral body and cannot speak on a purported planned postponement or otherwise.

“Evidently, it was the PDP’s practice to interfere in INEC’s operations. The APC has not copied such undemocratic and ignoble practice.

“For us in the APC, if the elections are held today, we are ready and confident on victory based on our visible pro-people and development track records and progressive plans for the good people of Edo and Ondo states.”

APC however expressed concerns over the spate of violence allegedly masterminded by the opposition.

“Our worry is the PDP’s threat of violence in the lead-up to the Edo and Ondo Governorship elections as echoed by the recent Amnesty International report and other well-meaning concerns. As always, the PDP has absolutely nothing to campaign on and has resorted to spreading fear.

“We will continue to reiterate that no life is worth the inordinate ambition of any partisan.

“The forthcoming elections must be peaceful, free, fair and credible. Votes must count and the wish of the electorate must prevail on who governs them.”