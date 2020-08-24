PDP, Obasanjo: Everything changed in Nigeria within 8yrs — Fani-Kayode (VIDEO)

By Idowu Bankole

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode in a recent tour to Cross River state, has described the administration of Professor Ben Ayade as akin to the eight years administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo where the Nigerian economy improved, everything changed within in the country.

The Former Aviation Minister, Fani-Kayode in a press conference told journalists that he was completely astonished by the transformation currently ongoing in the state, saying that the Governor, Prof Ben Ayade is bringing the state to the 21st century, waking everybody up, creating employment.

However, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, recalling the Administration of the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, where he served as first, A senior Special adviser and later as an Aviation Minister, he stated that “Many Nigerians forget what things were like in the past once development comes. I remember during Obasanjo regime and there was so much infrastructure of development over the 8years that he was there and the economy was improved, everything changed within 8years in this country, we became a nation that could hold her head up high again.”

“And people forgot that 8years before when he came in, that the country was on the verge of disintegration, where we owed everybody, it was a mess and there was nothing working, by the time he left, we had paid off our international debt.”

“We weren’t owing to anybody, infrastructure developed, the economy was stabilized. This is verifiable facts but people seems to forget 2, 3 years after you left office.”

“And that’s why it’s important for us to keep emphasizing where a governor or government gets it right so that people don’t forget.”

On Professor Ben Ayade turning the state around, Fani-Kayode said, “The situation of cross river state is a very interesting one as far as am concerned. My own perception of it is this, this was a civil service state before, and basically there was no money coming in other than at the end of the month the civil servants will collect their salaries and things will go on as it’s always gone on.”

