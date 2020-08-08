PDP postpones congress by one week in Cross River

Nsa Gill, Calabar

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its State Congress in Cross River State by one week.

The congress was scheduled for Saturday 8th August, and many stakeholders and delegates to the congress had arrived the state capital, Calabar, on the eve.

Arrangements in the proposed venue; U J Esuene Stadium had began and an extraordinary stakeholders meeting was held with the state governor, Prof. Ben Ayade in the governor’s lodge.

Insider source from the meeting said failure of the stakeholders to reach a consensus over choice of candidates for the various positions led to a stalemate.

Another issue of critical concern in the meeting, according to our source, was the list of the party exco at the ward and local government levels which was not favorable to the state governor and he wants a substitution which the group, led by the National Assembly members of the state origin, are vehemently opposed to.

The two groups contending for the various positions; one group backed by the governor and the second group backed by the National Assembly members, only agreed to reach out to the national hierarchy of the party to solicit for a postponement which was granted.

In the release formally announcing the postponement of the congress, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the National Working Committee of the party “after due consultations and in exercise of its powers under the PDP constitution, postponed the Cross River State Congress from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, August 8, 2020 to Saturday, August 15, 2020.”

He said the “postponement is sequel to demands of exigencies of party administration.”

