PDP Reacts to Fani Kayode’s Threats

The National Assembly members from CRS are astonished that Fani Kayode can get so ballistic on a matter, he knows nothing about.

He throws tantrums at the people that have sustained the Party, while he is on sabbatical.

We thought he was going to ask Gov Ayade certain salient questions before dabbling in to the CRS matter.

Did he ask Ayade why he contributed two billion naira (N2,000,0000.00), to the APC in the 2019 Elections?

Did Fani Kayode ask him why he supported Hope Uzodinma in Imo State against Emeka Ihedioha of PDP in the last Governorship Election in Imo State?

Did he ask Ayade why he sent N5m only, in December last year to the Party, as a Seating Governor after so much pressure?

Did he also ask Ayade why he encouraged his protégés to forge the signature of the National Organising Secretary ? An action which is criminal and maligning to the this great Party.

Did he ask Ayade if he could win CRS for PDP without the NASS Members?

Did he also ask Ayade if the Panel that conducted the Congresses was solely nominated by him OR not? The answer would have definitely been in the affirmative.

Did he ask Ayade if he had at least 50% of the structures OR not, bearing in mind that there are other stakeholders and we are in a Democracy?

Finally, we think that Fani Kayode should brief us on the standing of the Party in his own State, if he is on ground. We know that the PDP is very weak in his State, so he should go and put his State together for the Party.

Fani Kayode’s main Occupation at the moment is “talking “ but he should choose when and what to talk about, in spite of the inducements.

