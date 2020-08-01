PDP remains choice of Imo people ― Ihedioha

*Says Imolites Traumatized at Party’s Exit From Power.

*Assures Congress Will Produce Leadership That Will Reposition PDP.

Former Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, remains the choice political party of the people of Imo State, expressing hope that the party will win subsequent elections in the State.

Speaking to journalists at the Nwankwo Kanu Sports Centre, venue of the party’s State Congress, he said the PDP is the only political party in the State with massive followership and acceptance across the State.

“PDP will remain the party of the people in the State. We will win the next elections again and God will be on our side”, he said.

He pointed out that the people of Imo State were demoralized over the exit of the party from seat of governance.

The former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives maintained that PDP remains the only democratic party not just in Imo but across the country, urging those who left the party to retrace their steps as the doors of the party remain open to them.

“I m just a member of the PDP and I expect everyone to identify his or her mistakes, retrace their steps, because truly the PDP is the only political party we have true and genuine democracy.

“In other political parties, it’s either a one-man business or more.

Ihedioha expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness of the Congress, assuring of a democratic and transparent process that will lead to the emergence of new leadership for the party.

He charged incoming State Executive members of the party to stay focused, reminding them of the onerous task ahead to lead the party to subsequent electoral victories.

“When they emerge, I will advise them to be refocused and realize that Imo is a PDP State. They should know that our party is truly a People’s Democratic Party, and we shall always continue to lead by example”.

On his return to the State which has been hailed by majority of Imolites who came out in large numbers to receive him, the former Governor said he was overjoyed and greatly enamoured by the show of love exhibited towards him by the people.

“I must say I was overjoyed by the show of love and affection shown to me by the people of the State.

“I urge our people to remain faithful to God. I believe at the appointed time, God’s Will, will prevail” he concluded

