Daily News

PDP returns state officers for another term

By
0
Post Views: Visits 47

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned incumbent principal officers to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four years.

The officers were returned through a congress this weekend at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

However, the Sapele Local Government chapter of the party sustained stiff opposition to the return of the state chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, who they claimed was usurping their zoning arrangement.

 

The post PDP returns state officers for another term appeared first on Breaking News.

COVID-19: Kwara gets N100m World Bank support

Previous article

2023: Senator Moro calls for power shift in Benue

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News