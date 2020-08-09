The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has returned incumbent principal officers to pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four years.

The officers were returned through a congress this weekend at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

However, the Sapele Local Government chapter of the party sustained stiff opposition to the return of the state chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, who they claimed was usurping their zoning arrangement.

The post PDP returns state officers for another term appeared first on Breaking News.

Like this: Like Loading...