PDP still living in the past, says APC

From Jide Orintunsin, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is still living in the past.

It faulted the PDP for criticising the nine priority areas of focus of President Muhammad Buhari for his remaining time in office.

APC said the country’s economy has returned to the right course under its administration.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the APC said it would not join issues with the PDP, which it said ran a failed government and had become shockingly rudderless as an opposition party.

The statement reads: “President Buhari has listed nine people-focused priority areas that his administration will focus on in its remaining time in office. However, the failed opposition PDP chooses to dwell on its ignominious past and practices where voodoo economics, abandoned projects, institutionalised corruption, among other fraud, was the order of the day.

“At this point, it will be a complete waste of time to join issues with the PDP, which failed as a government and has become shockingly rudderless as a supposed opposition party. One thing is clear: we are reminded why the PDP should never be allowed to direct the country’s affairs again.

“Under the President Buhari-led APC government, is Nigeria Africa’s largest economy? Yes. Are we beginning to eat what we grow? Yes. Have we achieved a sustainable petroleum pricing template? Yes. Is institutionalised corruption and impunity still the norm? No. Is money spent on ongoing infrastructure project being accounted for? Yes. With our steady climb in the global ease of doing business index, is Nigeria a profitable investment destination? Yes.

“For us in the APC, we will join well-meaning Nigerians in supporting and ensuring the achievements of President Buhari’s priority areas, which will see, among others, improved access to quality education, affordable health care, enhanced productivity, a thriving and sustainable economy, enhanced social inclusion and poverty reduction, enlarged agricultural output, energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products, expanded transport and other infrastructural development, business growth, entrepreneurship and industrialisation, fight against corruption, improved governance, social cohesion and improved security for all.

“Nigerians will rather look with pride as newly constructed and launched rail services pass through their towns and upgraded airports that dot many state capitals. While there remains many more to do, we are definitely on the right trajectory of growth and development under the President Buhari government.”