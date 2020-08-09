PDP to Tinubu: Allow Edo people to decide their destiny

The chairman of the Governorship Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, has advised a former governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu, to allow Edo people decide their political destiny.

Orbih said this on Saturday in reaction to a statement credited to Tinubu, that Governor Godwin Obaseki had committed impeachable offences.

“Tinubu should leave Governor Obaseki alone. His style of politics is unattractive to Edo people. It doesn’t make sense for him to sit in Lagos and draw up impeachable offences for the governor of Edo State.

We only have 10 members of the state House of Assembly who are legally representing their constituencies. The seats of the other 14 members-elect have been declared vacant because they were absent from plenary for 160 days as required by law.

It is now obvious to Edo people that the crisis in the House is influenced by external forces,’’ he said.

