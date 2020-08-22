PDP, ZLP Boycott Ondo LG Elections

A voter is seen casting his vote Voting has commenced in unit 4 ward 7 in Akure South LGA, Ondo State on August 22, 2020.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Zenith Labour Party have boycotted the local government elections in Ondo State.

Channels Television learned that the parties believe the election could not be conducted in a credible, free and fair atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State High Court, in Akure, the state capital on Friday struck out the interlocutory injunction filed by 15 political parties in the state, seeking to stop the conduct of the election.

The presiding judge, Justice Adegboyega Adebusoye struck out the application on the grounds that it breached Section 58 of the Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) laws.

The polls commenced on Saturday, as Channels Television observed the early arrival of some electoral officials in some local councils.

In Ward 5, in Akure South LGA, ODIEC officials were seen sorting out voting materials as early as 7 am.

Similarly at Unit 10, Ward 6 in Akure South LGA, voting had commenced with low voter turnout.

The electoral body is conducting local government elections in 18 LGAs and 203 wards in the state.