PDP’s support swells in Edo North

Our Reporter

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) support has swelled in Edo North Senatorial District in the last few days.

Amalgamated youth groups from the local governments that make up the district have declared their support for the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The groups from the six local governments that comprise the district on Thursday gathered in Auchi, Etsako West, where they declared their support for Governor Obaseki.

Spokesman for the group, David Ali Peter, said the governor’s outstanding performance in the last four years was commendable.

He said Obaseki’s giants stride in education, road construction, health care, security, job empowerment and industrialisation deserved praises, adding that the governor should be re-elected to put Edo on the path of development.

Like this: Like Loading...