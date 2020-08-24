People Talk: On closure of shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana (1)

Mr Alli Abolore

“If truly these shops were locked for not having proper and legal documents, that is evidence of their Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration, I think we can’t blame the Ghana government but rather our people. They should obey the laws that guide the country they are in.” — Mr Alli Abolore, Engineer.

Abimbola Okunlola

“In as much I condemn the Ghanaian government on the policy but please the Nigerian government has no moral justification to even appeal to them, after all, we have policies that kill inter-country trade which is unfair to our African neighbours.” —Abimbola Okunlola, Teacher

Eniola Ademola

“We have to apply some wisdom and not be over-sensitive. I read the Nigerian traders were served notice for over a year to regularise their documents and were pardoned last December following intervention of Ghanaian President.

“They should obey the law and do the needful to avoid unnecessary issues with the Ghanaian authorities.” —Eniola Ademola, Fashion designer

Ifeoma Nkem

“Closing the shops is not the best way to settle the dispute; closure’ll rather worsen the matter and it came at a very wrong time. People are just recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic, closing their shops should not be now. My question remains: who is behind the closure – legal or illegal?” —Ifeoma Nkem, Journalist

Mohammed Abdulkadir

“The reason countries like Ghana and South Africa can disrespect Nigerians living and doing legitimate businesses in their countries is largely because our own government does same to its own citizenry so those countries use that as a yardstick to disrespect our people.

“The solution is to elect people not based on religious/ethnic sentiments but on ideals and character.” —Mohammed Abdulkadir

On Air Personality

Dr Tola Winjobi

“This act is as insolent as the GIPC Act 865 which is draconian, un-African, anti-democratic and anti-development. The Act stipulates reservation of many business lines for Ghanaians against the spirit of the ECOWAS protocol.

“It’s better they abolish ECOWAS first, otherwise we would be deceiving ourselves. Africans can never be united in this dangerous trajectory ossifying ease of doing business.” —Dr Tola Winjobi, Development Consultant

