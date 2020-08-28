PETER OKOYE becomes the prodigal after P-Square split

Daily News

ONE of the defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye aka Mr. P, has embraced a new title, The Prodigal, three years after quitting the music group.

Mr. P embraced a solo career after calling it quits with his twin brother, Paul, and former manager, Jude Engees Okoye.

The singer and energetic dancer has hinted plans to release a new album under the same title.

“What you feel about yourself is who you are! The Prodigal and zip republic coming soonest. Remember this is not a single! It’s an album and it’s huge! Trust me,” he hinted to fans on his Instagram page.

Subsequently, the entrepreneur revealed how he has been the only man in his life determining his path since parting ways with his brothers in 2019.

