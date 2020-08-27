Petrol-Laden Tanker Explodes In Front Of Bauchi Polytechnic

A petrol-laden tanker exploded in front of a Bauchi polytechnic on August 26, 2020.

A tanker load of petrol has exploded in front of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi.

Two people sustained severe injuries and are said to be receiving treatment at the emergency centre of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

An eyewitness, Bashir Yakubu, said the incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday.

According to one account, the tanker was heading to Mararaba Liman Katagum along Dass road from Bauchi to offload its content when it hit a speed bump and lost control.

“I think it happened as a result of brake failure,” Yakubu said. “The tanker fell and split out its content but the driver escaped unhurt.

“The explosion did not happen immediately; it was some minutes later after the spilled content started a fire that the explosion happened.”

A spokesman for the Fire Service in Bauchi, Abubakar Bala, said his men moved to the scene as soon as they were informed about the incident.

He added that they succeeded in putting the fire under control and the destruction of lives and property was mitigated.