Philadelphia mayor tweets apology for dining in Maryland restaurant while that’s banned in own city

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:31 EDT, 31 August 2020 | Updated: 17:40 EDT, 31 August 2020

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is apologizing for daring to dine indoors after a photo of him inside a Maryland restaurant went viral, despite his ongoing ban on indoor eating in his home city.

Kenney was pictured with his girlfriend – maskless – inside a restaurant owned by a friend, somewhere in Maryland Sunday.

‘I know some are upset that I dined indoors at a restaurant in Maryland yesterday,’ Kenney said in a tweet Monday. ‘I felt the risk was low because the county I visited has had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia.’

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (in blue) was caught dining inside a Maryland restaurant Sunday, sparking outrage from Philadelphians who are still barred from eating inside

The brouhaha resulted in Kenney issuing an apology for eating indoors on Monday and noting that he was looking forward to reopening Philadelphia’s restaurants September 8

He added: ‘Restaurant owners are among the hardest hit by the pandemic. I’m sorry if my decision hurt those who’ve worked to keep their businesses going under difficult circumstances. Looking forward to reopening indoor dining soon and visiting my favorite spots.’

The photo of Kenney flagrantly eating inside a restaurant in another state drew heavy criticism since Philadelphia’s indoor dining ban isn’t scheduled to lift until September 8.

Among those who expressed deep sarcasm over Kenney’s decision to eat indoors was chef Marc Vetri, of Philadelphia’s Vetri Cucina, who made his feelings known on social media.

‘Hi @phillymayor!!!’ Vetri wrote Sunday night. ‘Glad you’re enjoying indoor dining with no social distancing or mask wearing in Maryland tonight while restaurants here in Philly close, suffer and fight for every nickel just to survive. I guess all your press briefings and your narrative of unsafe indoor dining don’t apply to you. Thank you for clearing it all up for us tonight.’

Philadelphia chef Marc Vetri was quick to slam Kenney for eating indoors in Maryland

Kenney (pictured May 30) explained that the Maryland county he was eating in had fewer than 800 coronvirus cases, compared to Philadelphia’s 33,000 cases

In response to the brouhaha Sunday night, Kenney’s office released a statement explaining that he had gone to his friend’s restaurant in Maryland and that ‘For what it’s worth, he also went to Rouge to enjoy outdoor dining in Philly on the way home. He looks forward to expanding indoor dining locally next week.’

Rouge is a popular Philadelphia burger joint.

The statement, obtained by Philly Magazine, also stated that: ‘Throughout the pandemic the Mayor has consistently deferred to the guidance of the Health Commissioner, who in this case felt strongly about waiting until Sept. 8 to resume indoor dining. If elected officials at the federal level had similarly deferred to health experts over the past five months, this might not even be an issue by now.’

The mayor’s office said it sympathized with ‘the frustrations of local restaurant owners who have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. But there are 782 total cases in the county the mayor briefly visited, compared to over 33,000 cases in Philadelphia. Drastically different circumstances.’

On June 12, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order allowing restaurants in much of the state to allow indoor dining against at 50 per cent capacity, according to WTOP.

Hogan allowed cities with higher coronavirus numbers – such as Baltimore – to lower their indoor capacities as needed. Baltimore currently has an indoor dining capacity of 25 per cent, while bars are still closed.