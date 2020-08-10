PHOTO NEWS: Billionaire Daughter, Adama Indimi And Oil Magnate, Malik Ado-Ibrahim Tie The Knot

The Street Journal on Saturday reported that Borno-born billionaire, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter was getting married to a prince from Kogi State, Malik Ado-Ibrahim.

Malik Ado-Ibrahim is the heir to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in Kogi state.

While the Henan ceremony took place on Friday, August 7, the Nikkai took place on Saturday, August 8.

Both ceremonies held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Malik Ado-Ibrahim is known for his important roles in private and governmental business and experience in generating International financial packages. He has a comprehensive knowledge of international affairs and Conventional and renewable energy. Accomplished in international affairs in proven and diverse subjects. A strong International Military establishment background and involved as a solutions provider in the ECOWAS region.

Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim was educated in the UK and US and has a great aptitude for sports as well as international business and finance. He is an accomplished polo player and racing driver and has risen to the very top of the motor racing world in GT racing and Formula 1 as an owner. He has been involved in high profile deals globally and has been honoured and welcomed by governments and heads of state around the world. He has a great passion for public service and tremendous interest in sustainable living and environmental development in Africa.

Malik Ado- Ibrahim is the CEO of NIGUS International and the Executive Chairman of NEXT Satellite TV Ltd. NEXT Satellite will soon launch NEXT TV Direct-To-Home (DTH) and it is geared to generate thousands of jobs in the ICT and entertainment sector.

