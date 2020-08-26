Daily News

PHOTOS: Applicants Undergo Screening For Recruitment Into The Nigeria Police

Applicants during the screening for the Nigerian Police recruitment in Abuja. Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun.

The screening of applicants for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force began on Monday across the country.

According to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), the screening exercise will run from August 24th to September 6th in designated centres in the country.

Despite fears in certain quarters, the Police had assured that the screening will be carried out in strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Channels Television’s Sodiq Adelakun was present at the screening in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja and sent in these photos:


