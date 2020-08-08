PHOTOS: Billionaire, Mohammed Indimi’s Daughter, Adama Indimi Getting Married To Kogi Oil Magnate

Borno-born billionaire Oil Magnate, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Adama is set to tie the knot with billionaire prince from Kogi State, Malik Ado-Ibrahim.

Malik Ado-Ibrahim is the founder of Bicernergy and the heir to the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The marriage rites have kicked off already and the Henan ceremony took place in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Friday, August 7, 2020.

The Nikkai is scheduled for today Saturday, August 8.

See photos from the Henan ceremony below.

More About the Groom

Malik Ado-Ibrahim is known for his important roles in private and governmental business and experience in generating International financial packages. He has a comprehensive knowledge of international affairs and Conventional and renewable energy. Accomplished in international affairs in proven and diverse subjects. A strong International Military establishment background and involved as a solutions provider in the ECOWAS region.

Prince Malik was educated in the UK and US and has a great aptitude for sports as well as international business and finance. He is an accomplished polo player and racing driver and has risen to the very top of the motor racing world in GT racing and Formula 1 as an owner. He has been involved in high profile deals globally and has been honoured and welcomed by governments and heads of state around the world. He has a great passion for public service and tremendous interest in sustainable living and environmental development in Africa.

Currently, he is the CEO of NIGUS International and the Executive Chairman of NEXT Satellite TV Ltd. NEXT Satellite will soon launch NEXT TV Direct-To-Home (DTH) and it is geared to generate thousands of jobs in the ICT and entertainment sector.

