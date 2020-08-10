Daily News PHOTOS: Buhari, North-East governors meet in Aso Rock By Oamen Eromosele 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 18 Photos: Tolani Alli President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with governors of the northeastern states in the State House, Abuja. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments