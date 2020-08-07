Daily News

PHOTOS: Buhari presents flag to Ize-Iyamu

PHOTOS: SUNDAY AGHAEZE

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESENTS APC FLAG TO GOV’SHIP CANDIDATE PASTOR IZE-IYAMU 2A&B. President Muhammadu Buhari presents the APC Flag to the Edo State Governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu accompanied by the Cateeker National. Chairman/ Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Malam Buni during the visit at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 7 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESENTS APC FLAG TO GOV’SHIP CANDIDATE PASTOR IZE-IYAMU 1.. President Muhammadu Buhari presents the APC Flag to the Edo State Governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu accompanied by the Cateeker National. Chairman/ Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Malam Buni during the visit at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUN DAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 7 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESENTS APC FLAG TO GOV’SHIP CANDIDATE PASTOR IZE-IYAMU 3. President Muhammadu Buhari presents the APC Flag to the Edo State Governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu accompanied by the Cateeker National. Chairman/ Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Malam Buni, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje,(1st Right) and Chairman APC Governor Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar during the visit at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUN DAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 7 2020
PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESENTS APC FLAG TO GOV’SHIP CANDIDATE PASTOR IZE-IYAMU 4. President Muhammadu Buhari (M) Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, APC Edo State Governorship Candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the APC Cateeker National. Chairman/ Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe, Mai Malam Buni and Chairman APC Governor Forum and Kebbi S tate Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar during the visit at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUN DAY AGHAEZE. AUGUST 7 2020

