PHOTOS From 40th-Day Fidau Prayers For Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi

The 40th-day Fidau prayers for the former Governor of Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, took place in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital today, August 6.

Recall that Senator Ajimobi died on June 25 following complications from the novel coronavirus.

Those present at his Fidau prayer include the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje and wife, his widow, Florence Ajimobi, family members and a few journalists.

See photos from the Fidau prayers below

