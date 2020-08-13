PHOTOS: Guinness Warehouse Gutted By Fire

A warehouse belonging Guinness Nigeria Limited was gutted by fire on Thursday morning.

This development resulted in the loss of properties worth millions of Naira at the warehouse located on Wempco Road, Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos.

The incident occurred at about 2.30 am when the warehouse stocked with plastic crates.

While the cause of the fire outbreak is still unclear, relevant agencies arrived early for a rescue operation.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu has since confirmed the incident.

According to a press statement put out by the Service, the fire started at about 3 am.

“A distress call was received at about 0330hrs to Wemco Road, Ogba where it was discovered on arrival that twin warehouses belonging to Guinness PLC were on fire,” the Service’s Acting Head, Mrs Margaret Adeseye confirmed in the statement.

She said that immediately the call was received firefighters, from Alausa and Ilupeju Stations, were deployed to the scene of the incident. Adeseye added that the cause of the inferno that gutted the warehouses, which are used for storing plastic containers and bottles, is yet to be ascertained at the moment. While saying that the rescue operations by the firefighters to put off the fire is already at the conclusion stage, she confirmed no deaths or injuries have been recorded as a result of the incident.

