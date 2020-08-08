Daily News

PHOTOS: Ize-Iyamu begins campaign in Edo

The gubernatorial candidate for the All Progressives’ Congress, APC in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has kickstarted his campaign today.

Some of the pictures from the political outing are below:

