An onion seller, Mallam Dahiru Umar, was on Wednesday announced winner of Access Bank Transact and Win Promo.

Umar was presented the keys of a Hyundai car at the Bank’s head office in Abuja while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba, was at the event to celebrate with him.

The onion seller who wins the Access Bank Transact and Win Promo, Mallam Dahiru Umar with the keys to a Hyundai car while his brother, Mallam Aliyu Baba (l) rejoiced with him at the Access Bank Regional Headquarters, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 19/08/2020