PHOTOS: Photo journalists get new exco

The inauguration of the new executives of Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria, PJAN, Lagos chapter, held at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, House, Iyalla, Ikeja, Lagos, on Saturday.

Vanguard has also reported another faction of PJAN inaugurating its executives on the same day at the premises of Lagos Television.

Below are images from the inauguration at NUJ House, as captured by Vanguard’s photojournalist, Lamidi Bamidele.

Dr. Quasim Akinreti, Chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos Council (right) administering the oath of office on the new executive council members of Photo Journalists Association of Nigeria, PJAN, Lagos chapter. The members are, from left: Otunba Kola Olasupo, Chairman; Sylvester Okoruwa, Secretary; Abiodun Omotosho, Assistant Secretary; David Adejoh, Treasurer; Leke Ajebo, Fin Sec and Kola Aliyu, Internal Auditor, during the inauguration at NUJ House, Ikeja, Lagos on Saturday.

