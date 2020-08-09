PHOTOS/VIDEO: Buruji Kashamu Laid To Rest, Sympathizers Defy COVID-19 Guidelines

Senator Buruji Kashamu was laid to rest today, August 9, 2020, at his hometown in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun state.

Sympathizers at Kashamu’s burial greatly defied COVID-19 guidelines.

See photos and video from the burial below.

Kashamu died on Saturday where he was receiving treatment for coronavirus related disease at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital in Lagos, Nigeria.

Buruji Kashamu was a Nigerian politician who served as a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly. Ogun East covers eleven local government areas: Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Obafemi Owode, Remo North, Sagamu, and Ogun Waterside. Senator Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government.

Senator Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government. He then contested the Governorship of the Ogun elections during the 2019 polls along with Nigerian columnist, Mr Reuben Abati as Deputy Governor.

He was a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State. He was appointed as the chairman, Organization and Mobilization Committee of the PDP in the South-West zone of Nigeria.

In 2018, he was expelled from the People’s Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018. He was the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

In 1998, Kashamu was arrested in the United Kingdom on drug-related charges after trying to enter the country with $230,000 in cash. He was acquitted and released in 2003. British authorities refused a US extradition request on drugs charges, citing concerns about his identity, however, Nigerian authorities announced their intention to deport him to the US on multiple occasions.

