JUST IN: Pilots, Other Aviation Workers To Shut Down In Two Weeks

Following the recent layoffs, pilots and other aviation workers are set to shut down in two weeks.

The layoff of 100 Pilots and Engineers by Bristow Helicopters and 69 Aircraft Pilots by the management of Air Peace Airlines has prompted aviation workers union is set to withdraw the services of Pilots and Aircraft maintainable engineers across all the Airlines.

The union under the aegis of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) gave a two-week ultimatum to the airline operators or face industrial unrest.

Speaking to Journalists in Lagos on Wednesday, the National President, NAAPE, Comrade Galadima Abednego called on the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to urgently intervene and stop airlines from sacking of pilots and engineers under the pretense of COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the NCAA to act just as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) did when bankers faced similar challenges.

Galadima said:

“We call on Federal Government of Nigeria to speedily release the promised relief package for the airlines and other government agencies to further save jobs and businesses.

“We want to strongly advise that Airlines operators that insist on laying off workers should not benefit from the largesse.

“As a result of the known consequences of these illegal actions and our commitment to patriotic fervour, we shall be forced to withdraw our guarantee of industrial peace within the industry if this call is not heeded within two weeks. Our union will be left with no other option but to withdraw the services of pilots and aircraft maintainable engineers across the airlines

“We will no longer condone a situation where airline operators go to the government for relief packages and in turn punish Nigerians in whose name government gave the relief. Our laws must be respected and our airspace must be save secured and stable. It is our responsibility and we are prepared to take action before it is too late”.

The Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Tokunbo Korodo said the pilot’s union has the full backing of the NLC.

He said now that the union is more united, it will be easier.

“They have the total support of the NLC because injury to one is an injury to all. We expect operators to go into meaningful negotiation with the union.

“As you know that we have a united labour union, NLC, so they should expect that the fight will be sweet. However, our door is open for negotiations, “ Korodo said.

