Andrea Pirlo is wanting to bring Alvaro Morata back to Juventus in a sensational return to Turin for the Spanish striker.

Following his swift appointment as Juventus manager last week, Pirlo is already targeting what he needs to become a success in his first role as a senior coach.

While Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have shone for Juventus during Maurizio Sarri’s short reign at the Allianz Stadium, Pirlo is looking to incorporate a traditional striker into his side and Morata fits the bill, according to SportItalia.

Pirlo and Morata played alongside each other during Juventus’ double-winning 2014-15 campaign, where they finished runners-up to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Morata left a good impression on Pirlo before he left for the MLS in 2015, where he finished his trophy-laden playing career with New York City FC.

With Gonzalo Higuain destined for the exit and Dybala set to feature more out wide in the upcoming campaign, Pirlo will only have Ronaldo to rely upon heading into a long and brutal season.

ALSO READ: Drogba gets green light to contest Ivory Coast FA elections

With this in mind, Pirlo has identified Morata as one of the main candidates to lead the line while ushering a new era in for the Italian giants.

Morata, who has scored 12 goals in 34 appearances for Atletico this season, could be tempted by a move back to Italy, especially considering he has family ties to the country.

The former Chelsea forward also owns real estate in Turin and often returns to the city on holiday with his wife Alice Campello and their twins.

Vanguard

The post Pirlo targets Morata as his first signing as Juventus boss appeared first on Vanguard News.

Like this: Like Loading...