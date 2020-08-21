Plane crashes into fence at Lagos airport

By Lawani Mikairu

A plane Friday ran into the fence at Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. The jet was said to have developed brake failures.

The aircraft belonging to Jet Air sustained substantial damage and was said to be re-parking when it rammed into the fence.

According to an eyewitness, “The accident happened around 10:00 am at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3. The brake of the jet was not functioning which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger.”

Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA have visited the scene of the incident to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The King Air 200 jet with registration number 5N-HIS is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.

