Plane rams into fence at Lagos airport 

Light aircraft operated by Jet Air, yesterday, rammed into a fence at Lagos Airport. Photo: SAHARAREPORTERS

A light aircraft operated by Jet Air, yesterday, rammed into a fence at Lagos Airport, causing damage to the airplane.







The Guardian learnt that the aircraft developed mechanical fault and went out of control while re-parking at the hanger.





“The accident happened at a tarmac beside Bristow Helicopter Hanger 3. The brake of the jet was not functioning, which led to the collision of the jet with the fence of Bristow Helicopter hanger,” a source said.







It was gathered that officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) visited the scene to ascertain the cause of the accident.







The King Air 200 jet, with registration number 5N-HIS, is being operated by Mobil Oil Nigeria-Wings Aviation.