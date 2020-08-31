Plateau PDP holds congress, elects new excos

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The rancorous Plateau State Congress of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP eventually held at weekend in Jos with a former Commissioner for Works, Chris Hassan emerging as the State Chairman of the Party.

The exercise, initially delayed by myriads of courts injunctions was presided over by Maj. Gen. Amnon Kwaskebe and held at Langfield event centre in Jos on Saturday/Sunday. Other contestants had pulled out of the race which, Hassan polled 1,649 votes.

Despite boycotting the exercise, their names were not cleaned from the ballot papers and the final result showed former House of Reps Member, Bitrus Kaze scoring 22 votes, Monica Gwom scored 13 votes and Aminu Zang had no vote.

Bitrus Golen who beat Amos Gombi (a former Deputy Chairman) by 1,585 to 23 votes would be the Deputy Chairman; Emmanuel Tuang who polled 1,592 is the State Secretary having defeated Iliya Zakari who scored 10 votes.

Immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Party, Gwott Chocho scored 1,495 votes, beating Bisidi Elisha who polled 8 votes, to return to his former position as State Organizing Secretary.

John Akans who had been the Publicity Secretary returned for another term with 1,520 votes, beating his only opponent, Emmanuel Macham who scored 22 votes. Ismaila Abubakar emerged the Treasurer with 1,385 votes after beating Adamu Abubakar who scored 16 votes.

Mary Gar emerged the Financial Secretary with 1,374 votes defeating James Pam and James Garba who scored 15 and 31 votes respectively. Angela Shinkur emerged Auditor with 1,470 votes against Basil Piakpum with 54 votes. Youth Leader is Nantip Pandur with 1,472 votes against Norbert Lankwap with 7 votes.

READ ALSO: PDP sweeps LG Polls in Ebonyi as EBSIEIC presents Certificate of Return to winners

The post of Assistant Auditor went to Maton Adams with 1,459 against Gunat Mapis who scored 20 votes; Garba Mairake is the Assistant PRO with 1,076 votes against Umar Tijjani, with 138 votes. Binchen Jantur returned as the Legal Adviser and Panshak Dakyen was voted the Assistant Legal Adviser.

Another former Commissioner, Davou Mang got the seat of Vice Chairman, Northern zone with 1,397 votes against Dachollom Dahoro who got 290, a former Vice Chairman, Central Zone, Benedict Shignukul with 404 lost to Jerry Satmak who got 1,239 to get the seat. Simon Domle returned as Vice Chairman Southern Zone with 1,522 having defeated Nanman Darko who got 11 votes.

The newly elected Chairman, Chris Hassan in his speech appreciated those who supported him to emerge victorious adding that the journey was rough but history has been made, promising to work tirelessly to ensure the party return to governance in 2023.

Senator Jonah Jang through his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba has sent a congratulatory message to the new State Executives, “I want to congratulate the newly elected state executives led by Mr. Chris Hassan on their victory at the polls.

“This victory is a clarion call to rebuild, re-strategize, build cohesion in the party, work assiduously for the PDP to take her rightful place at the helm of affairs, state-wise, nationally; to renew the trust the people have in the PDP and kick out the nonperforming APC led administration, at all levels, who have not just failed woefully but also displayed an unprecedented level of ineptitude and deceit.

“As a founding father, my heart bleeds as the APC led administration in the state ridicule good governance, tenets of democracy and subject the good people of Plateau State to untold hardship. The newly elected Excos must be magnanimous in victory and as a matter of urgency, pursue genuine reconciliation as every well-meaning member is needed to take back the state and the nation at large from this political scapegrace.”

Vanguard News Nigeria