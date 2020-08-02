Playing thug role can be challenging, says Omofunky

By Olaitan Ganiu

NOLLYWOOD actress, Monsurat Oyefunke Adeyemo popularly known as Omofunky says playing thuggish roles poses a challenge she strives to conquer every time.

In a brief chat, the crossover actress explained how dreadful it was to be cast as a street urchin in a movie.

“I played the lead role in the first film that I produced titled, Esan Ake. I played the role of a female street urchin whereby I smoked, drank, and did a lot of nasty things which is not part of my behaviour. It was a challenging role for me,” Omofunky said.

On her journey into acting, Omofunky said she had always loved the art since her days in secondary school.

“Many friends at Lafiaji High school, Lagos Island always telling me to go into the film industry. It is almost two years now when I entered the industry.

That was actually in 2002 after my University education from the University of Ibadan. I was introduced to a theatre group called TAAJ Film Production headed by Taofeek Azeez And Ajani Ogunleye and I spent good four years learning the tricks of acting and all that. I finally graduated in 2006 from the group.”

Omofunky, however, said if she hadn’t found a path in the moviedom, she would have been in the banking world. “I studied banking and finance.

I actually love banking because I had a cousin who was a banker and I really loved the way he used to dress to work.”

Omofunky has featured in over 50 movies since she began acting in 2018.

