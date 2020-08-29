Polaris Bank Unveils New Managing Director

The Board of Polaris Bank Limited and the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), the Bank’s shareholder, have announced the appointment of Mr Innocent Ike as the Acting Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank Limited effective September 01, 2020.

Recall that the Board had announced that the incumbent Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, will be proceeding on his retirement, having successfully completed his two terms of two years each, first as Group Managing Director/CEO, Skye Bank Plc and later Managing Director/CEO Polaris Bank Limited.

This takes effect from 31 August 2020.

A statement from the bank signed by Babatunde Osibodu, the Company Secretary, said the incoming CEO was, until now, the Executive Director, Technology & Services while also overseeing the South-South/South East Directorate of Polaris Bank.

Accordingly, not only has he been a pivotal part of the Bank since July 2016, but a major driver of the Corporate Transformation journey.

This gives an assurance of continuity: a definite continuation of the strategic plans and initiatives that brought the Bank the successes it has recorded till date.

Ike has garnered over three decades of professional experience in the Banking Industry.

He is a graduate of Accounting from the University of Lagos, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), a Certified IFRS Expert and an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

He holds an Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation from MIT Sloan School of Management; Boston and he is also a Member of Institute of Directors (IOD).

With this change of baton, the Bank is set to continue to deliver on the sterling performance reflected in the full year 2019 results in which the Bank posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of N27billion.

To buttress the fact that this is sustainable, the Bank’s first-half 2020 result showed a PAT of over N18billion, despite the tremendous headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

