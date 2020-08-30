Police AIG Rabiu Yusuf dies

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 14, Rabiu Yusuf, has been confirmed dead.

Mr Yusuf, who was recently promoted, was deployed to Katsina to head the newly created Zone 14, comprising Kaduna and Kastina states. He was yet to officially resume at his new posting.

Prior to his latest promotion, the deceased had served as the commissioner of police in Kano State.

The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the death of the official on Sunday morning.

“He died after a brief illness on Saturday,” Mr Isah told PREMIUM TIMES.