Police AIG Rabiu Yusuf dies

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 14, Rabiu Yusuf, has been confirmed dead.
Mr Yusuf, who was recently promoted, was deployed to Katsina to head the newly created Zone 14, comprising Kaduna and Kastina states. He was yet to officially resume at his new posting.
Prior to his latest promotion, the deceased had served as the commissioner of police in Kano State.
The spokesperson of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the death of the official on Sunday morning.
“He died after a brief illness on Saturday,” Mr Isah told PREMIUM TIMES.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments