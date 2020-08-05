Police, army arrest #RevolutionNow protesters in Abuja, others

Some #RevolutionNow protesters have been arrested by officials of the police and the Nigerian Army in the country’s capital city Abuja on Wednesday. The #RevolutionNow protest convened by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore is taking in many states across Nigeria. Sowore said the protest aimed at demanding good governance and justice from the Nigerian government. […]

