Police arrest gang leader who killed pregnant woman, three others

By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command on Friday said that operatives of Operation Puff Adder have arrested the ring leader of the cult group who attacked the Lion of Judah Deliverance Church, Azikoro, Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

During the attack on the church, Wednesday, four persons including a pregnant woman, identified simply as Imomotimi, were murdered.

The names of the other victims of the murder are Alfred Marcus, 30; Gabriel Ejimofor, 45 and Uchechukwu Ejimofor, female, aged 38.

The incident had happened when hoodlums suspected to be cult members attacked the church, off Bakery Road, Azikoro.

While Imomotimi and Marcus were said to be killed inside church, a couple, Gabriel Ejimofor and his wife, Uchechukwu, were allegedly killed near their house.

The assailants also reportedly burnt a house down, destroyed church property and vehicles in the area.

Spokesman for the command, SP Asinim Butswat, said the gang leader was arrested on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

He said the suspect later confessed to the crime and took the police team to a hideout where an AK 47 rifle and 10 rounds of ammunition used in the operation were recovered in the early hours of Friday.

He said the suspect was cooperating with the police in the investigation.

Butswat said the Commissioner of Police Mike Okoli had deployed additional detectives to fish out the other fleeing gang members, adding that investigation was ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...