Police Arrest Immigration Officer, Five Others For Allegedly Rustling 164 Cattle

An Inspector of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) from the procurement department at the headquarters, Abuja is among six suspected members of a notorious syndicate of cattle rustlers arrested by the police in Katsina State.

The six suspects, alleged to have been terrorising Katsina and Zamfara states were intercepted based on credible intelligence on Thursday.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah told reporters at a location in the state capital, Katsina that a combined team of customs and police officers operating at Jibia intercepted the suspects with three trailer trucks loaded with 164 suspected rustled cows at Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

According to Isah, in the course of the investigation, the following persons were arrested: Muhammed Isah, Ibrahim Muhammed, Idris Muhammed – drivers of the three trucks.

Also arrested, he said, was one Alhaji Sa’idu Lawal of Garkudi in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State and Usman Muhammad who claims to have over 50 cows delegated to him to be taken to Buniyadi in Yobe state.

“It may interest you to know that the command has also succeeded in arresting one inspector Abubakar Shafi’u with service number 36702 who is from the procurement department of the immigration headquarters, Abuja. He was arrested while escorting these vehicles. An investigation is ongoing into this matter.

“Zurmi precisely remains one of the hideouts of criminals, we are not relenting we are going to investigate the sources of these cows and ensure that if anyone is caught wanting is taken to court for prosecution,” Isah said.

In an interview, Inspector Abubakar Shafi’u who happens to be one of the six suspects, claimed to have been on casual leave, informing reporters that the remaining suspects are his relatives.

“I was in Abuja when they called me that they have become victims of Banditry in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State. When they called me, they asked me on the next plan of action, I told them that I will be coming to visit them, when I arrived I advised them to pack all their animals to take them to a safer place which we now unanimously agreed to take them to either Damaturu in Yobe state or Adamawa.

“Before embarking on this journey, we visited the DPO where he signed and gave us a paper so also the Emirate Council including the state chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria.

“This is the second batch we are taking to Damaturu, already seven trailers are in Zurmi waiting for me to facilitate their journey too,” Shafi’u noted.

The cattle were loaded from Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara state and that they are to be taken to Potiskum in Yobe state.