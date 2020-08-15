Police arrest pastor, 5 others for alleged child theft in Akwaibom

The Police Command in Akwa IbomPolice arrest pastor, 5 others for alleged child theft in A’Ibom, says it has arrested Mrs Mmayen Odiuotip, 39 years old and a pastor of Land of Testimony Ministry over alleged child theftPolice arrest pastor, 5 others for alleged child theft in A’Ibom.

The church is located at Marina Road in Oron Local Government Area of the Akwaibom state.

The Akwaibom State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nnudam Fredrick disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Saturday.

He said other suspects in the alleged crime were Esther Esin, female, 41 years of Eyo Abasi, Oron Local Government, Mrs Rose Asuquo, female, 32 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A, and Ubong Akpan, male, 42 years, of Mbak Atai, Itu L.G.A.

Others are Mr Samuel Idobo, male, 40 years, of Ikot Asukpong, Ibiono Ibom L.G.A and Mrs Eno Peter, female, 40 years, of Ikot Andem Itam, Itu L.G.A.

"The unwavering efforts of the command toward decimation of child theft paid off as the command arrested notorious members in the state," Fredrick said.

Fredrick explained that the suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence in June.

He noted that the kingpin of the syndicate, Rose Ekpenyong, female, allegedly conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018.

Fredrick said the pastor had confessed to the offence, saying that the baby was bought for her sister Esin.

“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued,” he said.

Fredrick called on members of the public to give useful information that would help the command to apprehend perpetrators of child theft.

