Police bullets hit teenage girls in Delta

Elo Edremoda, Warri

Two teenage girls reportedly sustained gunshot injuries from policemen attempting to stop a moving vehicle in Edjeba community, Warri South Council Area of Delta State.

The Nation learnt that the incident occurred Thursday afternoon around CAC Junction in the community, as the operatives made frantic efforts to stop the occupant of a Toyota Camry, suspected to be an internet fraudster.

It was gathered that one of the girls was hit on the waist, while the other was struck on one of her hands.

The policemen who drove in a gulf Jetta car with ‘Police’ inscription on the bonnet, reportedly shot at the tyres of the vehicle within the residential area.

Video footages of the incident have since surfaced on the internet.

One of the clips showed people gathering around one of the teenage girls said to have been shot by the security officers. She was then rushed to a hospital in a tricycle, while voices in the background say “what is the Police doing?, “they were shooting at the tyres”.

Another clip shows several persons, including the said policemen, gathered on a street. Both vehicles, the Police car and the Camry are spotted, while one of the officers with arms folded was alleged to have fired the shots that hit the victims.

Sources alleged that a similar incident claimed the life of a young boy at the Praise Centre axis of Jakpa Road, Uvwie Council Area, in July. He was said to have been hit by a Police van, while they were chasing a suspected internet scammer.

A police patrol team attached to Safe Delta Command in the state, had on Wednesday arrested a music producer, Umukoro FearGod, alongside two artistes in Ughelli on the grounds that he was a “yahoo boy”.

He was, however, released Thursday morning after the Complaints Response Unit (CRU) of the Nigeria Police Force intervened on the matter, with a promise to carry out further investigations.