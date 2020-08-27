Police burst two drug dealers, arrest 25 others in C’River

They will be handed over to NDLEA — Commissioner

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River Police Command on Thursday disclosed that it has apprehended a gang of hard drug peddlers including five suspected cultists in the state.

Vanguard learned that the syndicate who specializes in the distribution and sales of tramadol, weed, and other illicit substances were apprehended in Ogoja and Calabar respectively.

The Cross River Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh who made the disclosure in a press statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday said that two dealers namely, Innocent Ezekiel and Udo Peter were picked up alongside 11 others at a criminal hideout in Federal Housing, Calabar following an intelligence.

He further disclosed that another 9 suspected were also arrested by Ogoja Division at a black spot in Ogoja for drug-related offenses as they were caught with a large volume of Indian hemp and tramadol.

Similarly, five suspected cultists were raided in a hotel at Ikom following a tip-off while holding a meeting and they all confessed to being cultists.

According to him, the suspects were arrested with large volumes of hard drugs including tramadol and Indian hemp

He stated that all the 27 suspects have Confessed to the crime as the cultists will be charged to Court while the drug peddlers and the exhibits recovered from them will be handed over the National Drug Law Agency for further investigations.

His words:”Criminals in Cross River State by now should have understood that it is no longer business as usual, we are poised to weeding out crime and anyone involved in any nefarious activity.

” We want to appeal to the public once again that they should see policing as a task that involves information gathering and sharing if we must succeed against crime and all forms of criminality,” he stated.

