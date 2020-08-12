Daily News

Police College will benefit Nasarawa

Nasarawa State House of Assembly Chief Whip Mohammed Muluku has stated that the establishment of a Mobile Police Training College in Eggon Local Government Area will address security challenges in the state.

The Nasarawa Eggon East lawmaker said this yesterday when he praised the Federal Government for citing the project in his constituency Enduhu and assured that the constituents would continue to support government policies and programmes.

He noted that the Federal Government deserved praise for citing the project on the dangerous Eggon hill in the state.

