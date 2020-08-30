Police Commissioner Who Was Newly Promoted To Assistant Inspector-General Dies

A serving Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the newly created Zone 14 comprising of Katsina and Kaduna State, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead.

The death of gallant and intelligence Nigeria police officer, AIG Yusuf, came as a shock to many of his colleagues.

AIG Rabiu Yusuf passed away in the morning hours of Saturday, August 29, 2020, at a hospital in Abuja.

AIG Rabiu Yusuf was amongst the officers who recently promoted to the Ranks of AIGs at force headquarters and posted to lead the newly created Katsina Zone 14 of the police command.

Before his last promotion, AIG Rabiu was Commissioner of Police in Kano State between 2016 to 2019.

He was described by many people as an easy-going person that exhibited a high sense of professionalism and integrity during his lifetime.

“Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Rabi’u Yusuf, in charge of newly established Zone 14 headquarters in Katsina is dead.

“May Jannatul Firdausi be his final resting place. Amin,” a police source told journalists.

