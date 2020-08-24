Police confirm two DSS operatives, four others dead in clash with IPOB

By Chris Oji Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has confirmed two Department of State Security (DSS) operatives and four others dead in a clash with members of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) on Sunday.

A statement explained police moved in following credible information that suspected IPOB numbering over 500 had gone on rampage, blocking and burning tires on the road.

They were said to have abducted operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS).

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad AbdurRahman, immediately deployed operatives led by Enugu Metro Area commander to rescue the abducted operatives and restore normalcy.

“On getting to the scene, the operatives, who were joined by those of DSS, Army and Air Force, came under serious gunfire attacks by the hoodlums.

“They responded and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the hoodlums were gunned down while some of them escaped with bullets wounds.

“The Operatives successfully restored normalcy and rescued one of the DSS Operatives, who were at the said school to disperse the hoodlums from their unlawful assembly while two others were found lifeless in the scene and later confirmed dead.

“Five members of the group were arrested and they confessed to being members of the proscribed IPOB, and had gone to the school to hold a meeting and be trained in martial act and self-defense skills.

“Machetes, cut-to-size woods with nails affixed, phones and other items were recovered at the scene.

“Meanwhile, before getting to the scene, the hoodlums had macheted and gruesomely killed a young man, set another ablaze, while also attacking Police personnel resident in the area.”

The police warned that acts of rebellion by persons and/or groups capable of truncating the peace and tranquility enjoyed in the State will not be tolerated.

The statement signed by the Police PPRO, ASP Daniel Ndukwe urged hospitals and medical service providers against rejecting anyone seeking medical attention from bullet wounds.

It, however, advised that such patient should be treated and the police duly notified.