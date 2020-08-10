Police destroy hideout of narcotics suppliers in Bayelsa

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

The police in Bayelsa State have raided a hideout of hard drugs suppliers and burnt down their haven.

The raid took place on Monday at Akaba community, a suburb of Yenagoa, the state capital.

Spokesman for the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Asinim Butswat, said in a statement that the raid was carried out by the operatives of Operation Puff Adder.

He said the operatives stormed the hideout where criminals gather to smoke cocaine, cannabis and other psychotropic drugs before going out to commit their nefarious activities in Yenagoa and neighbouring communities.

Butswat, however, indicated that no arrest had been made even though the place was set ablaze by the police.

