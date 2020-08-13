Police go after suspects in Ekiti festival killings

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado Ekiti

Police in Ekiti State have launched a manhunt for the killers of two persons at Ire Ekiti in Oye council area of the state over the stoppage of Ogun Onire Festival celebration.

The town had been embroiled in violent crisis since Sunday when its monarch, Oba Victor Bobade attempted to enforce government’s directive to ban the celebration of the annual festival to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

The action, considered provocative to Ogun worshippers, led to an attack on the Oba’s palace, where two persons were killed and a car burnt.

Police arrested one suspect and declared 15 others wanted.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by command’s spokesman Sunday Abutu, Police Commissioner Babatunde Mobayo said the command had begun a mop-up operation to halt further violence.

“In order to restore peace to the community, the Commissioner of Police wishes to inform the people of Ire-Ekiti that the police shall be carrying out a mop-up operation and investigation to fish out the perpetrators of violence in the community from 6am today” (yesterday).

