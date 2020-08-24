Police invitation: I’m under instructions not to talk – Mailafia

By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Obadiah Mailafia, on Monday said he was under instructions not to talk to the media.

Mailafia was last week invited by the Force Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja for questioning but he did not confirm if the invitation was honoured or not.

Speaking with our reporter on the phone on Monday evening, he said, “Honestly speaking you know I am a colleague of yours and also an economist. I am under instructions not to talk. The authorities as well as my lawyer said I should not talk for now. I am sure the time will come when we shall get to talk very well.”

In the letter of invitation sighted by The Nation in Abuja last week and signed by DCP Umar Mamman Sanda Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) For Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Abuja, Mailafia was to report to their office in Abuja on Monday, August 24.

According to the Police, the invitation was in relation to case they were investigating in which Mailafia’s name featured in.

The letter, dated August 20, 2020, and titled “RE: INVESTIGATION ACTIVITIES, POLICE INVITATION” was addressed to Dr Obadiah Mailafia, Moderator’s Quarters, National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, Plateau State

It had read, “I refer to my letter No CR: 3000/X/FHQ/ABJ/Vol.244/245 dated 15th August, 2020 on the above subject matter and wish to inform you that this office is investigating a case in which your name featured prominently.

“In the light of the above, you are invited to interview the Deputy Inspector General Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigations Department, Abuja through the undersigned on Monday 24th August, 2020 by 11am at Room 407, 3rd Floor, Force Criminal Investigations Department complex, Area 10, Abuja.

“Accept the assurances of the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigations Department high regard, please.”

When contacted on the phone then, Mailafia had confirmed the invitation.

“The matter is with my lawyers,” he had said.

Mailafia had recently been invited twice by the Plateau State Office of the Department of State Services (DSS) for questioning.

He had recently declared in the media that a northern governor was in charge of the Boko Haram terrorist group.