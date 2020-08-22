Police invite Mailafia for questioning on Monday

Mailafia. Photo: mychristiandaily

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has invited a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, August 24 for criminal investigation.

According to a letter dated August 20 and signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Mamman Sanda, on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Force Criminal Investigation Department), Mailafia is expected to be at the Force Headquarters by 11am on the said date.

The former CBN deputy governor, who confirmed this to journalists yesterday evening, said: “Yes, the Police were in my house this afternoon. At first, they looked intimidating, but they told me they brought a letter.

“I am being summoned to be at the Force Headquarters on Monday for criminal investigation.”

Mailafia earlier sent a text to reporters, saying: “Police have come to my house in NIPSS, Kuru. They may want to bundle me to Abuja. Urgent help.”

The former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a Directing Staff of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos South Council of Plateau State, was earlier invited and reported at the DSS office in Jos over his statement in a radio programme alleging that a serving northern governor is the Commander of the Boko Haram insurgents and was allowed to go after drilling by officers of the agency.

Contacted yesterday, his Counsel, Mr. Yakubu Bawa, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Plateau State, confirmed that his client had been invited by the Police, adding that this time around, he was asked to show up at the Force headquarters, adding that he would get back to the reporter as events unfold.

Following his release after the second invitation by DSS in Jos at 12.59 pm on Monday, August 17, Mailafia told journalists that he did not run the controversial interview that was being much talked about.

Bawa had told journalists that his client had never failed to honour DSS invitation and is a man of peace that loves the country with passion.

Asked whether the whole issue was over, after his client’s 43 minutes interrogation by DSS, Bawa said: “We won’t say it is over yet, but we pray it is over. Our meeting today with them (DSS) is a positive and wonderful meeting.

“He told them that he did not run that interview, that he is a man of peace who is averse to crisis situations. No cause for alarm. So far, so good.”

But Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, later issued a statement calling on the security apparatus to thoroughly investigate the weighty allegation.